ERC

Uncovered: Feofanov’s ERC2 challenger

Image credit: ERC

ByERC
24 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

-

This is how Dmitry Feofanov’s Mitsubishi Lancer will look in this season’s FIA European Rally Championship.

Russian Feofanov has registered for ERC2 points in his Prospeed-run machine.

Normunds Kokins has signed up for co-driver duties.

