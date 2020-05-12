Uncovered: Feofanov’s ERC2 challenger

Image credit: ERC
This is how Dmitry Feofanov’s Mitsubishi Lancer will look in this season’s FIA European Rally Championship.
Russian Feofanov has registered for ERC2 points in his Prospeed-run machine.
Normunds Kokins has signed up for co-driver duties.
