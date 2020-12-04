The double ERC Junior champion was making only his fourth appearance behind the wheel of his Saintéloc Junior Team Citroën C3 R5 and went third quickest of all on the rain-hit SS2.



But the German’s hopes of a top 10 overall finish were dashed when he became one of a number of drivers to be caught out by standing water on the final corner of SS11.



“I wanted to show a good result here but unfortunately we had this off this morning so it was not possible,” Griebel said at the finish. “But I tried to learn, we went as fast as possible [and set three top-three] times after the off so not everything is negative. I want to thank all my sponsors for their help in this difficult year. Hopefully we can do something next year.”