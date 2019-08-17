Update on Zelindo Melegari and Corrado Bonato

Zelindo Melegari and co-driver Corrado Bonato are recovering in hospital following a crash on stage four of Barum Czech Rally Zlín earlier today.

Starting the event leading the FIA ERC2 category and making their second appearance in the Abarth Rally Cup, the Italian pair were hospitalised after sustaining rib injuries when they went off the road at high speed.



Melegari and fellow Italian Bonato will remain in intensive care while they undergo continued medical treatment and assessment, but they are fully conscious and in good spirits.



They would like to express their thanks and gratitude to rescue crews and medical staff to all those who have sent messages of support.

