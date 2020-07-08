Updated ERC Rally di Roma Capitale itinerary online

-

The updated itinerary for Rally di Roma Capitale, the opening round of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship, has been published.

Based in the town of Fiuggi from 24-26 July, the fourth Rally di Roma Capitale to count for ERC points features 15 stages over a planned competitive distance of 197.80 kilometres.



The itinerary is available here:Rally di Roma Capitale 2020 itinerary (updated)

