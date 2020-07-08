Image credit: ERC
-
The updated itinerary for Rally di Roma Capitale, the opening round of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship, has been published.
Based in the town of Fiuggi from 24-26 July, the fourth Rally di Roma Capitale to count for ERC points features 15 stages over a planned competitive distance of 197.80 kilometres.
The itinerary is available here:Rally di Roma Capitale 2020 itinerary (updated)
ERC
Brazzoli makes ERC move in Polo
14 HOURS AGO
The post Updated ERC Rally di Roma Capitale itinerary online appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
ERC
ERC Rally di Roma Capitale calling for Creighton
YESTERDAY AT 10:00
ERC
ERC Junior Antunes gives Peugeot Rally4 debut win
07/07/2020 AT 16:00
Related Topics