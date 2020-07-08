ERC

Updated ERC Rally di Roma Capitale itinerary online

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Image credit: ERC

ByERC
Yesterday at 16:00 | Updated 43 minutes ago

-

The updated itinerary for Rally di Roma Capitale, the opening round of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship, has been published.

Based in the town of Fiuggi from 24-26 July, the fourth Rally di Roma Capitale to count for ERC points features 15 stages over a planned competitive distance of 197.80 kilometres.

The itinerary is available here:Rally di Roma Capitale 2020 itinerary (updated)

ERC

Brazzoli makes ERC move in Polo

14 HOURS AGO

The post Updated ERC Rally di Roma Capitale itinerary online appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC

ERC Rally di Roma Capitale calling for Creighton

YESTERDAY AT 10:00
ERC

ERC Junior Antunes gives Peugeot Rally4 debut win

07/07/2020 AT 16:00
Related Topics
ERC
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On