Image credit: ERC
-
Rally Liepāja organisers have issued an updated Rally Guide 1 after their FIA European Rally Championship counter changed dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Originally scheduled to run from 29-31 May, the high-speed gravel event is now set to take place from 10-12 July, subject to FIA approval.
Clickhereand scroll down to view the updated Rally Guide 1.
ERC
How Breen is keeping busy during lockdown ahead of ERC season
YESTERDAY AT 04:00
The post Updated Rally Guide 1 for ERC Rally Liepaja issued appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
ERC
The ultimate ERC title showdown revisited: 10 key numbers
YESTERDAY AT 16:00
ERC
The ultimate ERC title showdown revisited: Nucita makes it two champions in Hungary
YESTERDAY AT 10:00
Related Topics