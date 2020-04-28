Updated Rally Guide 1 for ERC Rally Liepaja issued

-

Rally Liepāja organisers have issued an updated Rally Guide 1 after their FIA European Rally Championship counter changed dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally scheduled to run from 29-31 May, the high-speed gravel event is now set to take place from 10-12 July, subject to FIA approval.



Clickhereand scroll down to view the updated Rally Guide 1.

