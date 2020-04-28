ERC

Updated Rally Guide 1 for ERC Rally Liepaja issued

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Image credit: ERC

ByERC
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

-

Rally Liepāja organisers have issued an updated Rally Guide 1 after their FIA European Rally Championship counter changed dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally scheduled to run from 29-31 May, the high-speed gravel event is now set to take place from 10-12 July, subject to FIA approval.

Clickhereand scroll down to view the updated Rally Guide 1.

How Breen is keeping busy during lockdown ahead of ERC seasonHow Breen is keeping busy during lockdown ahead of ERC season
ERC

How Breen is keeping busy during lockdown ahead of ERC season

YESTERDAY AT 04:00

The post Updated Rally Guide 1 for ERC Rally Liepaja issued appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

The ultimate ERC title showdown revisited: 10 key numbersThe ultimate ERC title showdown revisited: 10 key numbers
ERC

The ultimate ERC title showdown revisited: 10 key numbers

YESTERDAY AT 16:00
The ultimate ERC title showdown revisited: Nucita makes it two champions in HungaryThe ultimate ERC title showdown revisited: Nucita makes it two champions in Hungary
ERC

The ultimate ERC title showdown revisited: Nucita makes it two champions in Hungary

YESTERDAY AT 10:00
Related Topics
ERC
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Latest Videos

Most popular

View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleHow Breen is keeping busy during lockdown ahead of ERC season