Updated Rally Guide 1 for ERC Rally Liepaja now available

The updated Rally Guide 1 for Rally Liepāja, Latvia’s high-speed round of the FIA European Rally Championship, has been published.

Clickhereto download the latest version. Meanwhile, the eighth running of Rally Liepāja is scheduled to take place from 14-16 August.

