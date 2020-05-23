Updated Rally Guide 1 for ERC Rally Liepaja now available

Image credit: ERC
The updated Rally Guide 1 for Rally Liepāja, Latvia’s high-speed round of the FIA European Rally Championship, has been published.
Clickhereto download the latest version. Meanwhile, the eighth running of Rally Liepāja is scheduled to take place from 14-16 August.
