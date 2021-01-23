ERC2 caters for Group N, RGT and Rally2 Kit machinery and, in 2020, the category welcomed appearances by Mitsubishi’s Lancer Evolution X, the Subaru Impreza STI, a Porsche 997 GT3, the Alpine A110 RGT (pictured), plus several examples of the Abarth 124 rally.



The addition of the Suzuki Swift R4lly S to the ERC2 ranks for 2021 means a Rally2 Kit car will be in action in the European championship for the first time.



During the 2020 season, Tibor Érdi Jr drove his Mitsubishi Lancer to four victories with Zelindo Melegari triumphing once in a Subaru Impreza. However, the Abarth 124 rally registered several stage wins and podium finishes to underline the highly competitive and open nature of ERC2.