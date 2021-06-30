Ole Christian Veiby is braced for a tough ride when he contests round two of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship in Latvia this week.

Veiby, 25, has experience at world and European level, but is taking on the high-speed Rally Liepāja stages for the first time against opposition he rates as “very high”.



“The level of competition is very high, there’s many fast and very experienced drivers in the field,” said Veiby, a member of the Hyundai Junior Driver programme. “For sure, it’s not going to be a walk in the park, we will have to work really hard to get a good result. The aim is always to win, but for sure it’s not going to be easy. It’s a brand-new rally to me, but still, at least a podium should be possible. I will try.”



In addition to a one-day test, Veiby has spent time watching onboard videos and has likened what he’s seen so far to stages in Estonia and Poland.



He will contest Rally Liepāja in a Hyundai i20 R5 run by Printsport. The Finnish team guided Veiby to victory in the WRC2 category on Rally Poland in 2017, while he completed the 2020 WRC2 season in fourth place in the overall standings driving under the Hyundai Motorsport N.



Photo:Hyundai Motorsport

