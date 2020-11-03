Velenczei, one point off the lead of the national championship standings, has registered for ERC1 Junior points under the Gulf Racing Hungary banner with the Topp-Cars Rally Team running the Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo he shares with co-driver Tamás Szőke.



He heads to Nyíregyháza on a high following his breakthrough win on the Vértes Rally in his homeland last month, his first triumph in the national championship.



“Winning a race is an awesome feeling,” said Velenczei. “It was fantastic to experience it, so I hope that I will have the opportunity to make it happen some more times in the future. I think it is a success that we can build on. The victory did good, made us go forward, and finally, we are aware of what is needed for a win. However, in Nyíregyháza everything will be different. We can expect a lot more difficult weekend that suits more to the more experienced rivals.”



Of his strategy for the week ahead, Velenczei said: “We try to focus on ourselves, but we must keep an eye on the others, too. We must respect the stages in Zemplén, a humble attitude is needed at Rally Hungary. And if we have completed the task on Saturday, I hope that we will have an opportunity to enjoy a great drive in ERC on Sunday. This is the European championship race we are talking about, the festival of this sport in Hungary.”