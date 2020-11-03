Ádám Velenczei will become the first Hungarian to chase FIA ERC1 Junior Championship points when the country hosts the latest round of the category for young stars in Rally2 cars from Friday evening.
Velenczei, one point off the lead of the national championship standings, has registered for ERC1 Junior points under the Gulf Racing Hungary banner with the Topp-Cars Rally Team running the Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo he shares with co-driver Tamás Szőke.
He heads to Nyíregyháza on a high following his breakthrough win on the Vértes Rally in his homeland last month, his first triumph in the national championship.
“Winning a race is an awesome feeling,” said Velenczei. “It was fantastic to experience it, so I hope that I will have the opportunity to make it happen some more times in the future. I think it is a success that we can build on. The victory did good, made us go forward, and finally, we are aware of what is needed for a win. However, in Nyíregyháza everything will be different. We can expect a lot more difficult weekend that suits more to the more experienced rivals.”
Of his strategy for the week ahead, Velenczei said: “We try to focus on ourselves, but we must keep an eye on the others, too. We must respect the stages in Zemplén, a humble attitude is needed at Rally Hungary. And if we have completed the task on Saturday, I hope that we will have an opportunity to enjoy a great drive in ERC on Sunday. This is the European championship race we are talking about, the festival of this sport in Hungary.”
