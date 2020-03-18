Vita is back: Italian Junior aims for ERC glory

Mattia Vita says he has unfinished business in the FIA European Rally Championship after he announced his ERC return for the 2020 season.

Vita, 23, belied his lack of international experience to hit a rich vein of form during his first ERC3 Junior campaign in 2018, landing a trio of top-five finishes from Rally di Roma Capitale onwards.



A focus on events closer to home in 2019 meant his ERC aspirations were put on hold. But he’s back for the planned six-event ERC3 Junior season in a Pirelli-equipped Peugeot run by H Motorsport from Romania. His fellow Italian Massimiliano Bosi will co-drive.



Unfinished business in young driver category

Vita, who studies political science at university in Pisa when he’s not competing, believes he has yet to show his true pace in ERC3 Junior. “I’ve been learning more all the time, about the events and the car, and this extra experience makes a massive difference,” said Vita. “Thanks also to my co-driver Max, whose knowledge brings so much to our partnership, we’re ready to try and fight for the title this year.”



Mid-season car switch planned

While Vita will begin his 2020 ERC3 Junior campaign in Peugeot’s previous-generation 208 R2, a switch to the make’s 208 Rally4 is planned for the Italian’s home round, Rally di Roma Capitale. “I’m obviously really looking forward to getting my hands on the new car – I think it will be a game-changer. The old car is still competitive though, and we can definitely take advantage of our experience with it.”



From track to stage

Vita raced in karts and Formula 3 before his switch to rallying. “That experience was definitely useful: I’m still racing karts now, which helps me a lot on asphalt events in particular. But although my background is asphalt, I feel just as comfortable on gravel. The ERC offers us a bit of everything.”



Did you know?

Mattia Vita’s parents are both former competitors. His father, Gianluca, was an accomplished driver in the Italian Rally Championship, while his mother, Simonetta, enjoyed a successful co-driving career, partnering her husband on a number of occasions.

