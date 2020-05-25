ERC

Vita reveals new ERC Junior look

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Image credit: ERC

ByERC
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

-

Mattia Vita has revealed the livery he will use when he bids for glory in the Pirelli-supported FIA ERC3 Junior Championship.

The 23-year-old is set to begin his campaign in Peugeot 208 R2, before switching to the new-for-2020 208 Rally4.

Vita, who will be co-driven by fellow Italian Max Bosi, completed one test prior to lockdown restrictions taking hold in March. But he can’t wait to drive for real in the European championship.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back to driving,” Vita said. “I’ve got more experience now after rallying in Italy last season, so I’m definitely aiming for the top places.”

ERC

ERC drivers who’ve raced: pt. 3

13 HOURS AGO

The post Vita reveals new ERC Junior look appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC

ERC drivers who’ve raced: part two

19 HOURS AGO
ERC

ERC drivers who’ve raced: part one

YESTERDAY AT 04:00
Related Topics
ERC
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

ERC

ERC drivers who’ve raced: pt. 3

13 HOURS AGO
ERC

ERC drivers who’ve raced: part two

19 HOURS AGO
ERC

ERC drivers who’ve raced: part one

YESTERDAY AT 04:00
ERC

Updated Rally Guide 1 for ERC Rally Liepaja now available

23/05/2020 AT 04:00

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Rally Canaries

Highlights: ERC Rally Islas Canarias

00:03:54
Play Icon
Play Icon
ERC

KAJTO_LEG2_STE

00:02:32
Play Icon
Play Icon
ERC

BREEN SS10

00:01:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
ERC

KAJTO_LEG1_WEB

00:01:11
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

20 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

22/05/2020 AT 10:54
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Toni Nadal explains what makes Rafa's forehand so unique and special

22/05/2020 AT 09:14
Play Icon
Football

The Warm-Up: Chastened champions, El Clasico, Jonjo Shelvey’s head goes

14/08/2017 AT 06:32
Premier League

Premier League is world's richest league, but poverty of the football cannot be disguised

12/08/2017 AT 06:38
Montreal Masters

Federer loses set streak but bounces back to beat Ferrer

11/08/2017 AT 06:38
Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

21/05/2020 AT 10:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: The secrets to stringing Rafa's rackets

20/05/2020 AT 15:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
World Championships

Taylor leaps to third triple jump world title

10/08/2017 AT 21:00
Germany Rally

Latvala: Lappi not ready for World Championship title

10/08/2017 AT 10:16
WTA Toronto

Konta suffers shock defeat in Rogers Cup second round

10/08/2017 AT 05:54
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleERC drivers who’ve raced: pt. 3
Next articleKruis, Parkes to play in Japan next season