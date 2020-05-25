-

Mattia Vita has revealed the livery he will use when he bids for glory in the Pirelli-supported FIA ERC3 Junior Championship.

The 23-year-old is set to begin his campaign in Peugeot 208 R2, before switching to the new-for-2020 208 Rally4.



Vita, who will be co-driven by fellow Italian Max Bosi, completed one test prior to lockdown restrictions taking hold in March. But he can’t wait to drive for real in the European championship.



“I’m really looking forward to getting back to driving,” Vita said. “I’ve got more experience now after rallying in Italy last season, so I’m definitely aiming for the top places.”

ERC ERC drivers who’ve raced: pt. 3 13 HOURS AGO

The post Vita reveals new ERC Junior look appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC ERC drivers who’ve raced: part two 19 HOURS AGO