Martin Vlček made history on Barum Czech Rally Zlín last week when he gave the all-new Hyundai i20 N Rally2 its FIA European Rally Championship debut.

Local privateer Vlček drove the very same car Jari Huttunen used to win WRC2 on Belgium’s World Rally Championship-counting Ypres Rally earlier in the month.



With Karolína Jugasová co-driving, Vlček finished 12th overall on his home round of the ERC.



“The car is really comfortable for us to drive, more than the car before,” said Vlček.

