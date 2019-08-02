Vogel gets home ERC run

The FIA European Rally Championship will welcome another woman driver when Adrienn Vogel makes her ERC debut on the season-deciding Rally Hungary in November in a Ford Fiesta R2T.

Vogel, who combines her competition career with her job as a TV presenter, took part on her first rally in 2014 and has built her experience mainly driving Kia’s Picanto model, although she has tackled two events in the M-Sport Poland-built Fiesta R2T.



“My first time in rally with this car was in April in Poland,” Vogel explained. “After it I was invited to an official M-Sport factory test where I made a strong impression to the factory engineer. But last time the Perger Mühlstein Rally in Austria was a different challenge for me and for my co-driver Ivett Notheisz. We’ve got a lot of experiences, we’ve learnt a lot and now I know more about the R2 car.Finally we finished at P3 in our category.”



Vogel, who is in her third season in the Kia Platinum Cup circuit racing series, and Notheisz are now getting ready for their step up to the international motorsport stage on Rally Hungary, which takes place in Nyíregyháza from 8-10 November.



“It’s going to be challenging but we can’t wait our debut on our home race supported by our fantastic Hungarian audience. Since the beginning of this year we were exploring ERC opportunities and thanks for the decision of the FIA we have the Rally Hungary this year in the ERC’s calendar so it was clear that it is the perfect chance for us.”



Emma Falcón, Catie Munnings, Cristiana Oprea and Nabila Tejpar are regulars in the ERC Ladies’ Trophy this season.

