-

Adrienn Vogel’s first appearance in the FIA European Rally Championship as a registered ERC driver is going to plan.

The Hungarian is the leading lady driver after the opening leg of Rally di Roma Capitale.



“It was absolutely awesome,” Vogel said after completing Saturday’s six stages in eighth place in ERC3 in P33 overall. “They were really good stages, good car, good team, I love it.”



Rachele Somaschini had hoped to challenge Vogel for leading lady honours, but issues with her all-new Peugeot 208 Rally4 hampered her speed in the morning before an accident on SS4 led to her retirement.

ERC Listen live: Catch all the ERC action as it happens safe at home 30 MINUTES AGO

The post Vogel is leading ERC lady in Roma appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC Mares to run first on deciding day of ERC Rally di Roma Capitale 3 HOURS AGO