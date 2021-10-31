Hungary’s leading lady rally driver Adrienn Vogel was on points-scoring form when her country hosted the penultimate round of the FIA ERC3 Championship season last weekend.

Vogel and co-driver Ivett Notheisz finished P12 on Rally Hungary in their Ford Fiesta Rally4 run under the Roger Racing banner in partnership with Orsák Rallysport.



Afterwards, Vogel said: “My feeling is tiredness but I’m very happy to be at the finish line. It was a difficult weekend for me, for us, for everybody. It was a hard rally, but we like it so much.”

