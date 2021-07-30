Top female driver Adrienn Vogel said the most important thing about her performance on Rally di Roma Capitale was that it was better than last season.

Vogel and co-driver Ivett Notheisz began their 2021 FIA European Rally Championship campaign by placing P10 in ERC3 on the all-Tarmac event.



Afterwards, Hungarian Vogel, who was competing in a Ford Fiesta Rally4, said: “We are so happy to be at the finish. We learned a lot and got many new experiences. But the most important thing is we are better than last year.”

ERC Herczig ERC podium not just down to 0.3s but very hard work 7 HOURS AGO

ERC First ERC stage win helps Tempestini fend off Mikkelsen 19 HOURS AGO