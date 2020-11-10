The all-female pair momentarily lost position following the incident but the response from fans watching on the stage kept them in contention to the extent they were able to finish a fine fifth in class in their Roger Racing Team and Orsák Rallysport-run Ford Fiesta Rally4.



“The conditions had changed on the stages too fast so there was no right tyre choice, no good decision existed,” said Vogel, who was also fifth in ERC3 on Rally di Roma Capitale. “I made a mistake on SS11 and the car slipped on the muddy Tarmac and we went out of the road, ending up on the right side of the car. Everything happened so fast, but the spectators were immediately there and started to put the car back to the road. They didn’t care about the mud, they just wanted to help us.



“We cannot be grateful enough because without their help we would not have reached this success. It was amazing to feel the spirit of rally and to feel the power of rally in the middle of the forest. We will never forget it and we would like to dedicate our fifth position to the Hungarian rally fans and all the rally fans around the world because they make the rally great.”



Photo:Bálint Kordováner