The 19-year-old was Volkswagen Polo GTI R5-powered for four of his five outings in the all-action European championship, winning his class three times and claiming an outright victory on Rally Liepāja alongside co-driver Aaron Johnston.



Recognising Solberg’s efforts and those of other Volkswagen Motorsport customers in 2020, including Nasser Al-Attiyah, Simos Galatariotis and Alexandros Tsouloftas, company head Sven Smeets said: “I would like to pay a huge compliment to our customer racing teams. We are proud to have celebrated this success with our customers. Thank you for the trust they have put in our products.”



Although Volkswagen Motorsport is closing its doors at the end of 2020, Polo GTI R5 customers will still be able to count on a supply of spare parts for the long term.