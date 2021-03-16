Azores Rallye organisers have launched a marshal recruitment campaign as preparations for the scheduled opening round of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship continue.
Grupo Desportivo Comercial has several openings for volunteer marshals and those interested in supporting the event can apply by clickingHERE. Alternatively, questions can be sent by email tovoluntarios@azoresrallye.com.
The 55th Azores Rallye is set to take place from May 6-8.
The 55th Azores Rallye is set to take place from May 6-8.
The post Volunteer marshals sought for ERC Azores Rallye appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
ERC
Ekstrom unleashes ERC-eligible Rally2 Kit Audi
ERC
Pace shown, experience gained for M-Sport Poland’s ERC Junior-bound Fiesta Rally3
ERC
ERC driver von Thurn und Taxis “extremely happy” with progress