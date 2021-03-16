Azores Rallye organisers have launched a marshal recruitment campaign as preparations for the scheduled opening round of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship continue.

The 55th Azores Rallye is set to take place from May 6-8. Grupo Desportivo Comercial has several openings for volunteer marshals and those interested in supporting the event can apply by clicking. Alternatively, questions can be sent by email to voluntarios@azoresrallye.com The 55th Azores Rallye is set to take place from May 6-8.

