Von Thurn und Taxis attacks on asphalt ahead of ERC finale

Albert von Thurn und Taxis used last month’s Rally Idrija to get back up to speed on asphalt – and ended up claiming the runner-up spoils alongside co-driver Bernhard Ettel.

After scoring his first points of the FIA European Rally Championship season on September’s gravel-based Cyprus Rally, the German returned to Tarmac on the Slovenian event in a ŠKODA Fabia R5 Evo.



Von Thurn und Taxis will now look to build on his sixth place in Cyprus and strong form in Slovenia on the ERC season-closing Rally Hungary from 8-10 November.

