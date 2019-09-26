ERC
Von Thurn und Taxis hoping ERC luck changes following treble trouble
ERC driver Albert von Thurn und Taxis will be hoping the good times return on the Cyprus Rally.
The ex-GT racer finished fifth on his event debut in 2017 and returns to the country yearning for a change of fortune after three consecutive non-finishes in this season’s FIA European Rally Championship.
And to give himself the best possible chance of a going the distance in Cyprus, von Thurn und Taxis completed a one-day test on Tuesday in the Baumschlager Rallye & Racing ŠKODA Fabia R5 he will use on the gravel event, which is based in Nicosia from 27-29 September.
Photo:Lina Arnautova/Autosportmedia.ru
