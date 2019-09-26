ERC driver Albert von Thurn und Taxis will be hoping the good times return on the Cyprus Rally.

The ex-GT racer finished fifth on his event debut in 2017 and returns to the country yearning for a change of fortune after three consecutive non-finishes in this season’s FIA European Rally Championship.



And to give himself the best possible chance of a going the distance in Cyprus, von Thurn und Taxis completed a one-day test on Tuesday in the Baumschlager Rallye & Racing ŠKODA Fabia R5 he will use on the gravel event, which is based in Nicosia from 27-29 September.



Photo:Lina Arnautova/Autosportmedia.ru

The post Von Thurn und Taxis hoping ERC luck changes following treble trouble appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.