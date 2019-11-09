Von Thurn und Taxis leads Sunday road order for ERC finale

Albert von Thurn und Taxis will be the first car on the road for the final leg of the FIA European Rally Championship season when he takes his BRR Baumschlager ŠKODA Fabia R5 through Sunday’s Rally Hungary stages.

Overall title contenders Chris Ingram (Toksport WRT) and Alexey Lukyanuk (Saintéloc Junior Team) will be ninth and tenth on the road respectively as the championship fight reaches its conclusion Nyíregyháza tomorrow evening.



With road conditions proving tricky on the first full day’s action in Hungary, and rain forecast for Sunday, the early runners are expected to be at an advantage to those behind.



Local drivers Pál Lovász and Norbert Herczig, the latter having suffered three tyre deflations in six stages today, will be among the early runners.



Behind Ingram and Lukyanuk is R5 newcomer Sean Johnston in his Saintéloc Junior Team Citroën C3.



ERC3 leader Erik Cais will be 13thon the road, while early overall leader Ferenc Vincze will start 16thfollowing overheating troubles at the end of Saturday’s running.



The contenders for the Ladies’ Trophy Ekaterina Stratieva (Saintéloc Junior Team) and Nabila Tejpar start together, 25thand 26thon the road respectively.



It’s the same story in the battle for the Abarth Rally Cup honours as Andrea Nucita (29thon the road) and Dariusz Polónski (30th) hope to recover from their Day 2 retirements on the final leg.

