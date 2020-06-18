Von Thurn und Taxis plots all-asphalt ERC adventure

-

Albert von Thurn und Taxis has revealed his updated FIA European Rally Championship plans for 2020.

Starring onERC The Stagelast night, the German explained that his focus would be on sealed-surface events during the season ahead.



“It’s going to be a particular championship for us this year,” von Thurn und Taxis said onERC The Stage, the online talk show from the FIA European Rally Championship. “With all the calendar changes, we have decided to restrict ourselves to the Tarmac rounds of the championship and I’m very much looking forward to that. Sure, I’m going to miss a bit the gravel but the way it’s looking right now it’s not going to be a possibility.”



Asked why, von Thurn und Taxis said: “It’s a question of preparation. What I found from the beginning it’s a calendar problem be honest. Now I have to figure out how to get my year organised and that’s been a bit tricky with the calendar changing [due to the coronavirus pandemic]. You need particular preparation for Tarmac and for gravel. For gravel training and testing events we were not able to find anything that would have worked.”



He continued: “I did say last year that if I was not going to be able to prepare for a particular circumstance you’ll find in Liepāja, specifically, then I would not do the rally because those speeds are something you need to get used to driving in fourth and fifth gear on gravel in very high speed. It takes time to get used to those conditions.”



Von Thurn und Taxis, who will campaign a Pirelli-equipped Škoda Fabia R5 run by Baumschlager Rallye & Racing, will prepare for Rally di Roma Capitale with an outing on the Czech championship Rally Bohemia from 10-12 July. Rally di Roma Capitale is scheduled to take place from 24-26 July.

