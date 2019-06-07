Albert von Thurn und Taxis described his debut in a Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 as “incredible”.

Von Thurn und Taxis switched to the new German machine for the high-speed gravel stages of Rally Liepāja and came through to finish P17 alongside Austrian co-driver Bernhard Ettel.



“I had had so much fun, it was incredible,” said von Thurn und Taxis. “I’m super-happy to be here with a clean car. It’s a fantastic rally for sure.”



Von Thurn und Taxis will get more experience of his Baumschlager Rallye & Racing-run Polo in the ERC when he contests Rally Poland from 28-30 June.

The post Von Thurn und Taxis: Polo ERC debut incredible appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.