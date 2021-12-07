The FIA Action of the Year voting has begun and fans can vote for the FIA European Rally Championship’s nomination.





Click Andreas Mikkelsen’s dramatic close shave on Rally Hungary is the ERC’s nomination for 2021.Click HERE to watch the spectacular clip of Mikkelsen and co-driver Elliott Edmondson’s narrow avoidance and don’t forget to vote ERC for a chance to win sim racing equipment.

