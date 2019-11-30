Voting for the FIA’s Action of the Year video clip is underway and closes tomorrow, Sunday.

The FIA European Rally Championship’s submission features Norbert Herczig saving a spin on stage 10 of Rally Hungary, the deciding round of this year’s all-action season.



Herczig, who recovered to finish fifth in his MOL Racing Team Volkswagen Polo GTI R5, was one of a number of drivers to get into trouble on the rain-hit event.



Clickhereto vote.

The post Vote ERC! appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.