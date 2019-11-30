ERC

Vote ERC!

Vote ERC!
By ERC

9 minutes agoUpdated 4 minutes ago

Voting for the FIA’s Action of the Year video clip is underway and closes tomorrow, Sunday.

The FIA European Rally Championship’s submission features Norbert Herczig saving a spin on stage 10 of Rally Hungary, the deciding round of this year’s all-action season.

Herczig, who recovered to finish fifth in his MOL Racing Team Volkswagen Polo GTI R5, was one of a number of drivers to get into trouble on the rain-hit event.

Clickhereto vote.

The post Vote ERC! appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

On the same topic

0Read and react
0Read and react