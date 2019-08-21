Wagner wants to continue ERC1 Junior adventure

Simon Wagner is already hard at work on returning to the FIA ERC1 Junior Championship in 2020 following a debut podium in the category for young stars in R5 cars.

Austrian Wagner finished third in class on Barum Czech Rally Zlín on Sunday as he completed his step-up from ERC3 Junior to ERC1 Junior in style.



Battling the effects of an upset stomach on perhaps the hardest event of the season, Wagner also set a number of strong stage times on his way to sixth overall alongside co-driver Gerald Winter.



Driving a ŠKODA Fabia R5 for the Hungarian Eurosoil team, Wagner said: “I am more than just happy to finish after yesterday was very hard and exhausting with not much sleep [due to my illness]. We did a lot of kilometres, that’s the most important [thing].



“The main goal on the first day was to get a better starting position for Sunday. After the city stage when we were fourth, the plan was to be in the top 10 on Saturday. We did it but we knew it would be hard because there are a lot of other guys who have done the Barum Rally with an R5 car before.



“Thanks to the team the car was brilliant all weekend. Thanks to all the sponsors and everybody who made this possible it’s amazing. Now I will work on the budget to come back next year.”

