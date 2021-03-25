The second series of ERC The Stage began earlier this evening with Jérôme Roussel (FIA), Maciej Woda (M-Sport) and Terenzio Testoni (Pirelli) taking part in a Junior special.

They explained the new ERC Junior structure, including the introduction of Rally3 cars and the prize package on offer to the ERC Junior and ERC3 Junior title winners.



As well as a round-up of some of the latest ERC news, Daniel Polášek appeared in the ERC Newcomer section and gave an insight in a career less ordinary.



Watch again by clickinghere.

ERC Double Bassas: Pep joins The Racing Factory to continue ERC talent-proving mission 31 MINUTES AGO

ERC ERC The Stage is back with a Junior special 21 HOURS AGO