Watch and listen live: don’t miss the ERC action from Latvia

The FIA European Rally Championship is all about high speeds today as the super-fast stages around Talsi get set to host the opening leg of Rally Liepāja 2020.

ERC Radio will be live throughout the day with reporters Julian Porter and Chris Rawes providing all the news and views as well as live stage-end interviews from all four stages.



In addition to ERC Radio’s acclaimed coverage, stages one and three will be live onFacebookwith footage from the Eurosport Events’ camera in the sky, plus at the stop line. SS1, Talsi, is due to begin at 12h20 with SS3, SC Grupa, set to get underway at 15h20. All times are local.

