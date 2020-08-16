Watch and listen live: Don’t miss the ERC action from the deciding leg of Rally Liepaja

-

Round two of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship, Rally Liepāja, reaches its climax today with the final six stages taking place over high-speed Latvian stages from 10h00 local time.

ERC Radio will be live throughout the day with reporters Julian Porter and Chris Rawes providing all the news and views as well as live stage-end interviews from all six stages.



In addition to ERC Radio’s acclaimed coverage, stages five and 10 will be live onFacebookfeaturing spectacular footage from the Eurosport Events’ camera in the sky, plus from the stop line. There will also be live top-10 interviews from SS7 alsoFacebook.



SS5, Liepāja, is due to begin at 10h00 with SS10, Neste, set to get underway at 16h15. All times are local.



ERC Radio is available via the ERC app or by clickinghere.

