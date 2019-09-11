Watch ERC ace Habaj being a hero at home

Łukasz Habaj switched from four- to two-wheel drive when he contested his home event, the Polish championship-counting Rajd Śląska, last weekend.

Habaj, a winner in this season’s FIA European Rally Championship rekindled old memories from his early career by swapping his ŠKODA Fabia R5 for a Fiat Seicento Abarth.



“If you had such a cute little kit car in your garage and a home rally with special stages 1000 metres from your home wouldn’t you participate?” said Habaj. “It was just for pure fun and of course a great training for me [because it’s a] very demanding car to drive. We dragged a lot of media and spectator attention and hope we gave them a lot of positive emotions.”



Onboard camera footage of Habaj competing on his Fiat on Rajd Śląska is available by clickinghere.



Find out more from Habaj ahead of the Cyprus Rally, where he will form part of a three-way title fight, by visitingFIAERC.com.

