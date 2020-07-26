-

With spectacular footage from the ERC’s camera in the sky, ERC Radio reporter Julian Porter will host the action at the stage stop line from 12h34 CET.

Click externalherehttps://www.facebook.com/FiaEuropeanRallyChampionship/None to watch the live coverage. SS15 will be streamed live from 17h15.

ERC Midday round-up: Thrilling battle for ERC3 glory lights up Italian stages AN HOUR AGO

The post Watch live: SS11 streamed as it happens on ERC Facebook appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC Polonski returns, Mabellini leads ERC Abarth Rally Cup 2 HOURS AGO