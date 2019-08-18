Watch the ERC1 Junior title decider on Facebook Live

Chris Ingram (Toksport WRT) and Filip Mareš (ACCR Czech Rally Team) are separated by only 0.6s with just one stage of Barum Czech Rally Zlín left to decide the new ERC1 Junior champion.

After losing the lead to Mareš on Maják, Ingram stormed back to pole position for the ERC1 Junior title on Pindula by going 2.3s faster, setting up a thrilling finale to the pair’s intense title fight.



All the FIA European Rally Championship action from the final stage, Kašava, will be broadcast live and for free on Facebook Live, with both the ERC1 Junior and ERC3 Junior titles set to be decided on the very last stage of the year for both classes.



Kašava, the longest stage of the rally at 24.88 kilometres, with the broadcast starting at 14h45 CET. Watch it live here:https://www.facebook.com/fiaeuropeanrallychampionship

