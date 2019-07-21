Watch the grand finale of ERC Rome on Facebook Live!

The FIA European Rally Championship’s adventure on Rally di Roma Capitale is coming to a close with two superspecials in Ostia, which are being streamed on Facebook Live.

ERC Radio reporter Julian Porter will host live coverage of SS15/16, Ostia - Super Stage Arena Aci Roma, with plenty of close battles still to be decided.



Two-time ERC champion Giandomenico Basso (Loran SRL) is on the verge of his 19th career victory, and behind him only one second separates Alexey Lukyanuk and Andrea Crugnola for the final podium place.



Click hereto watch the final ERC rally action from Rome at 19h15 CET on our Facebook page.

