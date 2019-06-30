Water leak ends Ingram’s ERC recovery drive

A water leak on FIA ERC1 Junior Championship leader Chris Ingram’s car means the Toksport WRT driver will score zero points on PZM 76th Rally Poland in his title fight against Łukasz Habaj and Alexey Lukyanuk.

Ingram has faced a tough rally, with a power steering failure costing him several minutes on Saturday that demoted him to P15 overall and out of the points.



A strong start to leg two had put Ingram second in the leg two classification, behind Jari Huttunen (Hyundai Motorsport N) but crucially ahead of Lukyanuk and Habaj.



However, any hopes of damage limitation disappeared thanks to a water pressure issue during the afternoon pass of Mikołajki MAX, with water pouring from the underside of his car.



“A similar thing happened in Latvia. Basically the radiator got full of dust,” explained Ingram.



“Hopefully we can carry on because today has been going good.”



Ingram and co-driver Ross Whittock worked on the car after the finish line of SS13 but were unable to resolved the problem, forcing the duo to retire.



His ERC1 Junior title hopes remain very much alive and will still top the standings after PZM 76th Rally Poland despite his non-finish.

