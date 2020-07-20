ERC

We Are Back: ERC 2020 prepares for action

The 2020 FIA European Rally Championship is go – at last – on Rally di Roma Capitale in Italy from 24-26 July with new drivers, new teams, new cars and new rules in store.

WATCH THE TEASER VIDEO HERE.

