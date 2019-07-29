Łukasz Habaj admits he “blew away” his “very, very big chance” to increase his lead of the FIA European Rally Championship with his mistake on stage six of Rally di Roma Capitale last week.

Habaj was on course for a podium finish in his Sports Racing Technologies ŠKODA Fabia R5 when a rare error put him out of the leg.



He returned on day two to bag four, potentially crucial, leg bonus points, a result he says means he’s “still in the game” in his bid to win his first ERC title.



“We had a very, very, big chance to increase our leadership and we just blew it away,” said the Polish star. “Of course, it’s not the result we wanted but [in the end], it was the toughest, the most expensive and the most difficult points in my life and a massive effort on the team’s side.”



As well as his off on Saturday afternoon, Habaj rolled in testing on the Tuesday before the rally and also reported having the “maximum amount of spins” during the all-asphalt event.



“I am happy this weekend is over,” said Habaj. “But we minimised the losses and we are still in the game. The differences are not big in the championship and we keep fighting for sure.”



Habaj will start next month’s Barum Czech Rally Zlín, the sixth round of the season, seven points behind Alexey Lukyanuk, the defending champion.

The post We blew it but we’re still in the game: Habaj on his ERC title hopes appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.