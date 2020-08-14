West (lund) goes east in ERC

-

Adam Westlund is heading east from his native Sweden this week to tackle an event he knows better than a number of his FIA ERC3 Junior Championship rivals.

Teenage talent Westlund spent two seasons competing in Latvia and has three Rally Liepāja starts to his name.



“It’s a rally more like I am used to [compared to Rally di Roma Capitale] because I have done two seasons in the Latvian championship so the roads are more like what I am comfortable with.”



Westlund is returning to regular competition in 2020 following a huge crash on a rally in his homeland last August, which left him with a fractured neck and back.



“For me this rally is about trying to get back to my speed before the crash and I want to get some top times by the end of the rally,” he said. “I really enjoyed the fast, flowing roads and I am really looking forward to this event.



“It’s one year ago since I did a rally on gravel and that was the rally where I crashed so we will take a bit of caution, try to improve and set some top times by the end of Sunday.”

