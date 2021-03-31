Erik Cais said he “couldn’t have been more satisfied” after finishing fifth overall on the Czech championship season-opening Kowax Valašská Rally ValMez recently.

Cais, the first driver to sign up to the FIA European Rally Championship’s new-for-2021 ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory, overcame illness to finish fourth among the drivers registered for the national championship.



Co-driven by Jindřiška Žáková in a Ford Fiesta R5 MkII run under the Yacco ACCR Team banner, Cais completed the Tarmac event with a flurry of top-three stage times to further underline his potential.



Afterwards, he wrote on social media: “What a race! We finished fifth overall and couldn’t have been more satisfied. We didn’t give up and made it to the end.”



Photo:Josef Petru

