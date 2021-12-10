Andrea Mabellini’s hugely successful 2021 season continued in his native Italy last month.
Fresh from clinching the inaugural Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT on the FIA European Rally Championship-counting Rally Hungary, Mabellini and co-driver Virginia Lenzi were in action on FORUM8 ACI Rally Monza.
Upgrading to a Clio Rally4 from the Clio Rally5 they used to win back-to-back ERC support category titles, the young pairing won the RC4 class on the WRC finale.
Mabellini’s prize for winning the MICHELIN-supported Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT in 2021 is three ERC rounds in 2022 driving a Clio Rally4, run by Toksport WRT.
