When in Rome… Melegari makes Abarth switch ahead of home ERC counter

Zelindo Melegari will switch to an Abarth 124 rally for his home round of the FIA European Rally Championship.

The FIA ERC2 frontrunner has campaigned a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X so far in 2019 but is changing to the front-wheel-drive Abarth for this week’s Rally di Roma Capitale, a move that will make him eligible for the Abarth Rally Cup and the lucrative prize fund on offer.



“I wanted to try the Abarth on Tarmac,” said Melegari. “It’s a good car, good fun to drive and for an Italian rally, being an Italian driver in an Italian car and with an Italian team is a good thing.”



Melegari will join Abarth Rally Cup leader Andrea Nucita at the Loran SRL team for Rally di Roma Capitale.

