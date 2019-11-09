When Nagy got a helping hand in the ERC

This is the moment when Mátyás Nagy needed people power to get him back on the road on Rally Hungary’s second stage this morning.

Nagy, who his making his debut in the FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC2 category, lost more than two minutes during the incident but was able to continue only to suffer a front-left puncture on stage five.

