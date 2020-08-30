25:Ken Torn initially celebrates ERC3 Junior title success on Barum Czech Rally Zlín in 2019, only for class winner Jean-Baptiste Franceschi’s original notional time for stage 15 to be adjusted after it emerges that a technical problem had struck the Frenchman. He drops to fourth in class and promotes Efén Llarena to first place. The one extra day point for Llarena means he takes the Pirelli-supported championship by a single point ahead of Torn.



24:Audis takes a quartet of Barum Czech Rally Zlín victories between 1984-1987 courtesy of Harald Demuth (twi/ce), Leo Pavlík and Attila Ferjáncz.



23:The following year, Franz Wittmann scores the first of two Lancia-powered Zlín wins.



22:Czech drivers have won their home round of the ERC 22 times.



21:Zlín’s rise from small town to big city is credited to Tomáš Bat’a, who founded a shoe factory there in 1894. His old office – located in a moving elevator – is preserved in the Regional Authority Building 21, which remains home to Barum Czech Rally Zlín’s headquarters.



20:Roman Kresta, arguably one of the most successful drivers in the history of Czech rallying, has 20 starts on the country’s best rally.



19:The 1990s is dominated by Japanese makes with Mazda, Mitsubishi and Toyota taking six Barum Czech Rally Zlín victories.



18:Although he’s yet to win Barum Czech Rally Zlín, 2018 ERC champion Alexey Lukyanuk, has registered 18 fastest stage times on the event.



17:Marijan Griebel becomes inaugural ERC1 Junior crown on Barum Czech Rally Zlín in 2017.



16:Five years after Renato Travaglia wins in a Peugeot 206 WRC, Nicolas Vouilloz takes the laurels in a Peugeot 207 S2000.



15:Emil Bergkvist’s comfortable ERC3 Junior victory on Barum Czech Rally Zlín in 2015 puts the young driver title beyond doubt for the Opel-powered Swede.



14:After claiming his first Barum Czech Rally Zlín podium in 2012, ex-circuit racer Tomáš Kostka, event legend Roman Kresta’s brother-in-law no less, finishes third again in 2014 before going one better in 2016, his best ERC result to date.



13:The Škoda Fabia S2000 has powered five Barum Czech Rally Zlín triumphs, its last success coming in 2013 courtesy of Kopecký and Dresler.



12:Juho Hänninen becomes the first Finnish winner since Mikael Sundström in 1990 when he wins in 2012, the year of his ERC title triumph.



11:Hänninen’s success in 2012 is the last to date by a non-Czech driver.



10:Ekaterina Stratieva is awarded the keys to the city of Zlín after making her 10thBarum Czech Rally Zlín start in 2018.



9:Stratieva misses out on ERC Ladies’ Trophy glory the following season – ending up just 7.2s down on winner Nabila Tejbar



8:Kopecký turns course car driver in 2008 to give the Škoda Fabia S2000 a public airing as part of its development programme.



7:Nicolas Vouilloz, the 2007 winner, has plenty in common with rising Czech star and current ERC1 Junior contender Erik Casis. They are both successful downhill mountain bike racers.



6:While Kopecký has eight Barum Czech Rally Zlín victories to his name, two of those came alongside Petr Starý with the Pavel Dresler co-driving on the other six.



5:World championship star Dani Sordo takes Hyundai’s i20 R5 to third place in 2018, just doing enough to outpace Miroslav Jakeš in a thrilling finish.



4:The ERC is streamlined for 2004, the year of Simon Jean-Joseph’s sole victory in Renault Clio S1600.



3:Czech driver Filip Mareš becomes the 2019 ERC1 Junior champion – and the recipient of a 100,000 euros career progression fund by 0.3s – in a dramatic Barum Czech Rally Zlín finish.



2:Freddy Loix is a two-time Barum Czech Rally Zlín winner, taking top spot for the last time in 2010 as Jan Kopecký crashes out.



1:He’s number one in the ERC standings after two rounds but second place is the best Alexey Lukyanuk has managed on Barum Czech Rally Zlín, including in 2017 when the fought through the pain barrier (the legacy of a testing accident) to claim the runner-up spoils.