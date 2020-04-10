Who had that Good Friday feeling in ERC 2019?

In 2019, two legs on rounds of the FIA European Rally Championship finished on a Friday.

On both occasions it was Alexey Lukyanuk and Alexey Arnautov at the top of the leaderboard on the Azores Rallye and Rally Islas Canarias. And this is a summary of who else had a Good Friday feeling in the ERC in 2019.



Friday 22 March, Azores Rallye:

Overall:Alexey Lukyanuk/Alexey Arnautov

ERC2:Juan Carlos Alonso/Juan Pablo Monasterol

ERC3:Efrén Llarena/Sara Fernández

ERC1 Junior:Pierre-Louis Loubet/Vincent Landais

ERC3 Junior:Efrén Llarena/Sara Fernández



Friday 3 May, Rally Islas Canarias:

Overall:Alexey Lukyanuk/Alexey Arnautov

ERC2:Alberto Monarri/Alberto Chamorro

ERC3:Florian Bernardi/Victor Bellotto (pictured)

ERC1 Junior:Pepe López/Borja Rozada

ERC3 Junior:Jean-Baptiste Franceschi/Anthony Gorguilo

