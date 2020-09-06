With the top 15 finishers scoring points in the FIA European Rally Championship from 2020 rather than the top 15, here’s a reminder of who has benefited from the new system.

On July’s Rally di Roma Capitale, positions 11-15 were filled respectively by Alessandro Re, Antonio Rusce, Dominik Dinkel, Albert von Thurn und Taxis and Marijan Griebel.



When the ERC resumed on Rally Liepāja last month, the final five points-paying places in the top 15 were claimed respectively by Erik Cais (pictured), Miko Marczyk, Dominik Dinkel, Niki Mayr-Melnhof and Ken Torn.



More ERC points will be on offer when Rally Fafe Montelongo takes place from October 2-4.