With the FIA European Rally Championship revving up to resume on Rally Fafe Montelongo next month (October 2-4), here’s a reminder of who has won what so far in 2020.

ROUND 1: RALLY DI ROMA CAPITALE, ITALY (JULY 24-26)

FIA ERC1:Alexey Lukyanuk (RUS)/Alexey Arnautov (RUS) Citroën C3 R5

FIA ERC2:Zelindo Melegari (ITA)/Corrado Bonato (ITA) Subaru Impreza STI

FIA ERC3:Ken Torn (EST)/Kauri Pannas (EST) Ford Fiesta Rally4

FIA ERC1 Junior:Oliver Solberg (SWE)/Aaron Johnston (IRL) Volkswagen Polo GTI R5

FIA ERC3 Junior:Ken Torn (EST)/Kauri Pannas (EST) Ford Fiesta Rally4

Abarth Rally Cup:Andrea Mabellini (ITA)/Nicola Arena (ITA) Abarth 124 rally

ROUND 2: RALLY LIEPĀJA, LATVIA (AUGUST 14-16)

FIA ERC1:Oliver Solberg (SWE)/Aaron Johnston (IRL) Volkswagen Polo GTI R5

FIA ERC2:Tibor Érdi Jr (HUN)/Szabolcs Kovács (HUN) Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X

FIA ERC3:Ken Torn (EST)/Kauri Pannas (EST) Ford Fiesta Rally4

FIA ERC1 Junior:Oliver Solberg (SWE)/Aaron Johnston (IRL) Volkswagen Polo GTI R5

FIA ERC3 Junior:Ken Torn (EST)/Kauri Pannas (EST) Ford Fiesta Rally4

Abarth Rally Cup:Martin Rada (CZE)/Jaroslav Jugas (CZE) Abarth 124 rally

