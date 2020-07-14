-

Three drivers have taken victory on Rally di Roma Capitale since the event joined the FIA European Rally Championship for the 2017 season.

Ahead of this year's event taking place from 24-26 June here’s a reminder of who won and when:



2019:Giandomenico Basso/Lorenzo Granai (ŠKODA Fabia R5, pictured)

2018:Alexey Lukyanuk/Alexey Arnautov (Ford Fiesta R5)

2017:Bryan Bouffier/Xavier Panseri (Ford Fiesta R5)

ERC Radstrom lands pre-ERC Rally di Roma Capitale win 13 HOURS AGO

The post Who will be Rome’s fourth ERC winner? appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC P1 Racing Fuels Podium Challenge is go for ERC 2020! 16 HOURS AGO