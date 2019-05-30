Why 160kph ‘moment’ was fun for ERC Junior Adielsson

Mattias Adielsson insisted grappling to keep control of his sideways Citroën at 160kph on Rally Liepāja was “fun”.

The Sweden National Team driver scored more important ERC1 Junior points with sixth place on Rally Liepāja, while landing his first outright top 10 finish in the FIA European Rally Championship.



He said: “I had one big moment on the last corner of SS5 but it was fun. It was 160kph sideways, but changing down the gear to make the corner.”



Adielsson had high hopes of a stronger result on the closest thing to a ‘home’ rally, only for road position issues to hurt his chances alongside co-driver Andreas Johansson.



“I was aiming for a higher position on this rally but we were struggling with the road positon from the start and this put us in another rally all weekend,” said Adielsson. “There was a lot of learning but we need more kilometres in the car although I was very happy with my driving on the final day. Andreas and me have done everything we could and we pushed really hard.”

