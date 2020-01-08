Seventeen will be the magic number when the FIA European Rally Championship visits Rally Islas Canarias for round two of the 2020 season.

Event organiser Club Deportivo Todo Sport has unveiled the outline route for its asphalt showcase from 7-9 May.



It features 17 special stages over a competitive distance of 202.33 kilometres with visits to the municipalities of Guía, Valsequillo, San Mateo, Artenara, Tejeda, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Valleseco, Gáldar, Moya and Arucas, some of which were badly affected by the wildfires that struck last August.



“The commitment of the event with the Canarian society is very important and we could not be oblivious to the pain we all suffered last summer,” Germán Morales, President of the event organising committee. “Therefore, we want the passage of the rally through these different points to help revitalise the economy of those affected areas. Although it is still too early to reveal specific details of the special stages, in this first step we show the backbone of the itinerary of the next edition.”



Rally Islas Canarias 2020 in short

*Free Practice and the Qualifying Stage move to Guía with the new 3.45-kilometre test opening for action at 12h15 local time on 7 May

*As is Rally Islas Canarias tradition, the Parque Santa Catalina in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria will host the ever-popular and ever-spectacular ceremonial start from 20h30

*Leg one on 8 May consists of four repeated stages plus a one single-use test as part of a 99.81-kilometre timed route. The Las Palmas de Gran Canaria-DISA stage brings Friday’s action to a close, albeit over a shortened 1.53-kilometre route

*The deciding leg on 9 May covers 102.52 kilometres of action with the double-use Valleseco-DISA stage the rally’s longest at 14.17 kilometres



And before Rally Islas Canarias…

The Azores Rallye opens the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship season from 26-28 March.

The post Why 17 is the magic number for ERC Rally Islas Canarias? appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.