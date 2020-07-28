Why 50 degrees centigrade was no problem for Pirelli on ERC season opener

-

Pirelli scored a podium lockout on Rally di Roma Capitale last weekend with its P Zero RA and hard-compound RA5 made available for its drivers competing in the FIA European Rally Championship.

The demanding asphalt stages always provide a tough test, with ground temperatures in excess of 50 degrees centigrade adding to the challenge.



Terenzio Testoni, Pirelli’s Rally Activity Manager, said: “As a showcase for Italy and international rallying, Rally di Roma was particularly important this year as it marked a long-awaited return to action.



“This was a long and closely-fought rally in hot conditions, with asphalt temperatures in excess of 50 degrees centigrade to make it a particularly tough test for the tyres.



“Different types of asphalt added to the challenge, with a high risk of punctures. Despite that, our tyres performed perfectly on a wide range of cars to dominate the overall podium and all the classes. Congratulations to all the drivers and particularly 18-year-old Oliver Solberg, on the podium on his first experience of this tricky event.”



As well as success outright, Pirelli equipped the winners in ERC2 (Zelindo Melegari) and ERC3 (Ken Torn), while Solberg also won ERC1 Junior ahead of two other Pirelli-equipped drivers, Simone Tempestini and Efrén Llarena.



Pirelli is also the control tyre supplier in ERC3 Junior (won by Ken Torn) and Abarth Rally Cup (won by Andrea Mabellini).

